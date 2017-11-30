ZAMTEL is installing new power plants in Kitwe, Ndola and Lusaka, and has also launched more 4G sites to help improve the network at a cost of 280 million United states dollars.

ZAMTEL Communications Manager Kennedy Mambwe said that the installation of the new power plants will drastically improve the voice, mobile and data communication experience for customers.

Mr. Mambwe observed that between last year and this year on the Copperbelt province, the company managed to put up 48 extra high capacity 4G equipment in addition to the 174 that were previously on the market.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mambwe said this an interview during a media tour to showcase the investments that government is making in improving ZAMTEL network quality.

He said that in phase three of the project, the company will also roll out another 56 to cover Luanshya district.

He said that ZAMTEL is dedicated to bringing world class communication facilities that will improve communication experiences.

Mr. Mambwe added that with such investment in the telecommunication industry customers will now be able to access 90 to 100 merger bytes per second adding that this was a sign that Zambia will have a reliable and wide spread communication.