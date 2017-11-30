Police in Ndola on the Copperbelt have arrested eight people for stealing road materials on newly constructed roads in Masala and Hillcrest area.

Ndola City Council Public Relations Manager Tilyenji Mwanza confirmed the development with ZANIS saying the local authority carried an inspection yesterday after the contractor Poly Technology complained to the council that some individuals have been stealing the stone base which the contractor leaves along the road.

Ms. Mwanza said that the stones base is meant to protect the road from erosion especially with the onset of the rains.

She said during the inspection exercise police arrested eight individuals who were caught red handed with wheels barrow and shovels removing the stone base and transporting them to private homes.

Mr. Bwalya expressed disappointment at the unpatriotic conduct of some members of the local community, saying the vandalism of roads would not only harm the physical beauty of the roads but would result in damaging roads which would affect the economy negatively.

He has since appealed to the law enforcement agencies not to take these cases of vandalism lightly as they are tantamount to sabotage and frustrating government’s efforts to develop the country.