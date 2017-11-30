United Party for National Development (UPND) Bweengwa Constituency Member of Parliament Michelo Kasauta has called on government to sort out the mess in the implementation of the E-Voucher system in the District.

Mr Kasauta also commended government for showing commitment and willingness to address challenges facing the effective implementation of the electronic Voucher (E-Voucher) system in Monze District.

In an interview with ZANIS today, Mr. Kasauta said it was comforting that President Edgar Lungu was fully aware of the challenges of the E-Voucher systems in Monze which has left a number of farmers’ cards not activated since 2015.

He said the directive by the President when he officially launched the 2017/2018 farming season last week in Monze was welcome but challenged government through the Ministry of agriculture to heed the directive by the Head of state.

The UPND Parliamentarian explained that more than 337 small holder farmers’ e-voucher cards in his constituency have not been activated or loaded with money since the project started in 2015 saying this has affected farmer’s ability to efficiently conduct their farming activities.

“ For instance in my constituency alone about 337 e-voucher cards for farmers have not been activated or loaded with money since 2015 and we just hope that the directive by the president to have these cards loaded will be heeded by the Ministry of Agriculture failure to which I think President Lungu should to start pondering of shaking some cabinet Ministers who seem to be aloof to people and/or farmers problems,” he added.

During the official launch of the 2017/2018 farming season Minister of Agriculture Ms Dora Siliya told farmers that government would this week inject K1.7 Billion towards the activation of e-voucher cards countrywide to enable small scale farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) access various agricultural inputs from agro-dealers.