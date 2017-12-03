The construction of a multi-million Cancer Diseases Hospital for Copperbelt province is expected to commence before the end of next year.

Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga said the Hospital which will cost approximately USD25 Million will be amongst two major Health facilities earmarked for construction in Kitwe.

“Currently my office working with the Kitwe City Council and the Provincial Health Office is scouting for land to sit the Cancer Diseases Hospital especially that funds for the construction have already been secured,” and Kamanga said.

He said the other facility set for construction is a specialized Hospital to attend to Cardiovascular,Renal and other specialized health complications.

“As a Province, we are certainly excited with the prospects of these two major projects in the Health sector as they will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of most of our patients who are referred to the only Cancer Diseases Hospital in Lusaka,” he said.

“We are also convinced that the two Hospitals will not only serve the people of the Copperbelt but reduce similar pressure on people in the Northern part of Zambia.”

Mr Kamanga said this can be attested by the huge number of referrals coming to Ndola and Kitwe Teaching Hospitals from Northern,Luapula, Muchinga and North-Western Provinces following the upgrading of the two facilities to University Teaching Hospitals.

“We are further convinced that these very progressive plans by the Ministry of Health will also tremendously reduce the pressure on the Country’s biggest Hospital, the University Teaching Hospital. It is pleasing to note further that Government will also be constructing two Health Posts in Luanshya which will be accompanied by two staff Houses each.”

“My appeal to the District Administration in Luanshya is to quickly identify where the two facilities can be located taking into consideration the Health Demographics in the District.”