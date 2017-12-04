A clergyman in Kasama has commended President Edgar Lungu for extending his financial empowerment programme to churches.

Northern Province Bread of life Church Overseer Reverend Elius Mponela told ZANIS in an interview today that the initiative is a step in the right direction.

Reverend Mponela said the extension of the programme to the church is proof enough that it is beyond politics and means well for the people of Zambia.

He said this has also cleared people’s notions that the church is only considered by Government when the country is facing problems.

The clergyman said the church is a very important institution as it deals directly with people of different social and economic status.

Rev. Mponela said the funds will also help the church improve its provision of social services to the needy in society.

Recently, President Edgar Lungu released K100, 000 through the financial empowerment programme to go towards church women groups in different parts of the country.

Presidential empowerment funds national patron, Chanda Kabwe, announced this when he gave out funds to United Church of Zambia in Kabwe yesterday under the same programme.

Meanwhile, Government has so far empowered more than 2,000 Street Vendors from Lusaka, Kabwe, Ndola and Kitwe with loans ranging from K1,500 to K8,000 through the Street Vendors Empowerment Scheme.

The program which was established in 2016 is been implemented by the Ministry Of Sports, Youth And Child Development in partnership with ZAMPOST and the united street vendors foundation cooperation limited.

ZANIS reports that ZAMPOST Managing Director for Micro Finance Amos Mumba said this during the handover of funds to beneficiaries in Ndola.

Mr. Mumba said Ndola district alone has had 506 Street vendors who have benefited from the scheme adding that 519 have so far benefited from Kitwe.

He stated that more than 2,000 street vendors have benefited from the four provinces with the aim of empowering street vendors across the country.

“What you are witnessing today is the disbursement of funds to the beneficiaries who paid back the loans they got some time back. When they fully pay back they are entitled to get additional funding depending on the needs within their businesses. Mr. Mumba said”

Speaking at the same function, one of the beneficiaries Benard Mailos thanked government for the initiative adding that the funds have helped him move out of the streets.

Mr. Mailos stated that before he started receiving the funds he used to wash cars and sell talk time on the street adding that now he will have an office of his own as he will be a talk time agent.