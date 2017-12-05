Central Province has embarked on seven major projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

This came to light during an awareness meeting organized by PPU officers from Lusaka in conjunction with the Provincial Planning Unit.

The projects, some of which are at concept stage, are dotted in Kabwe, Itezhitezhi, Chisamba and Mumbwa districts, respect.

They include construction of a cargo and logistics airport in Mpima area, construction of an office park, construction of a modern transit bus station and a multi facility zone all in Kabwe district.

Others are the construction of an airport in Itezhitezhi, Greenfield Housing Project in Chisamba and a shopping mall in Mumbwa, all worth millions of dollars.

And speaking during his presentation, Senior Project Appraisal Officer, Edmond Soko, advised companies in Central province not to restrict themselves to their core mandates but to engage into other ventures to widen revenue base and attract PPP investments.

Mr Solo cited the National Housing Authority as an example that has embarked on several construction ventures in order to raise more financial resource and to attract PPP investments.

He advised Lukanga Water and Sewerage Company to diversify and venture into asset base state of the art construction so that the water utility firm does not only rely on revenue from water bills but would also collect more money from such infrastructure to easily attract PPP.