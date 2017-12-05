

Chief Siachitema of Kalomo district in Southern province has condemned the setting ablaze of Senior Chief Mweemba’s palace of Sinazongwe district by unknown people recently.

Chief Siachitema said the barbaric act should condemned by all well-meaning Zambians and urged the Zambia Police Service to investigate the matter fully and bring perpetrators to book.

The traditional leader who spoke through his spokesperson Johns Chiboola said it is unfortunate that people can start attacking traditional leaders in this era.

He told ZANIS in an interview today Chikankata that there is need for police to thoroughly investigate the matter and let the culprits face justice.

Recently, Senior Chief Mweemba of Sinazongwe District sustained severe burns after his palace was set ablaze by unknown people around 03:00 hours.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police Bonny Kapeso identified other victims who were burnt along as Clement Hantoboolo 37, Paul Sinakatonga 48 and Mubita Mubita 19 who sustained severe burns all over their bodies and property whose value is yet to be ascertained was destroyed.

The victims were rushed to Maamba General Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.