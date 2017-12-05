UK based Lily Mutamz releases a wedding song titled I DO. The songstress who is a gospel artist says the song can be sang by women to men in their wedding day. The song has a catchy chorus and sang in English. Hope you share this song to loved ones who maybe getting married or celebrating their wedding and marriage anniversary. The track was produced by Danny B.
Download the song HERE
So what. We have had singers who were admonishing others so and ended up marriage breakers.Therefore, it is the matter of singing without meaning it.Zambian way, make little money = reckless lifestyle= 6 feet
Is she married? empower women with uplifting songs not man worshiping songs. because married is so revered in our culture, women marry anything with a ntwenu. Thats why GBV is rampant!