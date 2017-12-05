

The Zambia Airports Corporation Limited this morning handed over a K5 million divided cheque to Finance Minister Felix Mutati.

This is a second year running that the Zambia Airports Corporation is declaring dividends to the national treasury.

Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba handed over the cheque to Mr Mutati at the Ministry of Finance Headquarters in Lusaka.

Zambia Airports Corporation Spokesperson Mweembe Sikaulu said the Corporation has seen profits steadily increase over the past few years after a turbulent period which saw passenger numbers decline as a result of the economic downturn and outbreaks of diseases such as the Ebola virus.

“These negative factors were however cushioned by the opening of new routes and arrival of global brands such as Emirates Airlines and expansion of routes by operators such as South African Airlines, Kenya Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Proflight Zambia and Mahogany Air,” Ms. Sikaulu said.

She said the Corporation expects to continue on this path as “we expect the introduction of yet another global brand, Qatar Air, scheduled to commence flights in 2018.”

“ZACL has also seen continued growth in both passenger and freight traffic. A total of sixteen (17) scheduled passenger airlines, five (5), Charter operators and four (4) cargo operators connect the four international airports managed by the Corporation.”

Ms. Sikaulu said the Corporation has invested heavily in the ongoing infrastructure developmental projects that will see Kenneth Kaunda International airport become the next regional hub, competing with the likes of OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi Kenya.