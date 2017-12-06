Government has today inaugurated the new National Housing Authority ( NHA ) board with a call to address the prevailing housing deficit the country is faced with.

Infrastructure and Housing minister Ronald Chitotela says the new board should consider partnerships with various stakeholders to address the housing deficit in the country.

Speaking during the inauguration of the new Board, in Lusaka, today, Mr. Chitotela said the new board embarks on the journey to serve the Zambian people through the NHA Board, their performance will largely be judged on the contributions they will make to address the housing deficit.

Speaking later , the new NHA Board Chairman Justine Chinyanta said his board will carry the vision of building infrastructure in the country.

Mr. Chinyanta assured the Minister that his board will deliver to the expectations of government and the general public by ensuring that decent accommodation is provided across the country.

Other board members are Bornwell Lwanga, Kitwe City Council, Numeral Banda, Ministry of Local Government, Nkumbu Siame Ministry of Local Government and Mpanji Namumba Local government Association of Zambia.

Others include Bwalya Katati National Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research, Joseph Chikolwa Zambia National Buildings Society, Allan Mbewe Independent and Michael Katemwa Kawambwa District Council.