80-year-old Kitwe United supporter Vincent Kabanda has saluted Chingalika for securing promotion back to the FAZ Super Division.

The Buchi Boys are back in the topflight league after winning the 2017 FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 championship with 62 points from 30 matches.

“I am very excited that we are finally back in the Super Division. We need to thank God and the boys for their hard work,” Kabanda said at Garden Park Stadium.

Kitwe last tested Super Division football in 2006.

“Now we will be playing with Super Division teams like Zesco United and Nkana. This is good news for us,” he said.

Kitwe needed a 2-0 win over Zesco Luapula in Mansa on Sunday on the final day of the season to clinch promotion.

“I didn’t go to Mansa but I was following the game through phone updates. At first I heard that we have scored one goal and later we scored another and from there I knew we had done it,” Kabanda recounted.