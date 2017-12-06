Outspoken Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili says he feels vindicated over the decision by government to reverse the ban on night travel for trucks.

And Mr Kambwili says he is enjoying speaking for the poor because “wherever I cough the government takes action.”

Mr Kambwili said he is happy that his voice has been heard after months of putting pressure on government over the issue.

“I woke up with a smile on my face this morning despite having a bereavement in the family. I am extremely happy that the SI76 has been revised after months of putting the minister and the government under serious pressure, I have been singing about this statutory instrument ever since it was invoked and finally my voice has been heard,” Mr Kambwili wrote on his Facebook page.

“All you have to do is listen to my grilling debates in parliament over this issue. From the onset I have been very much against this irrelevant law that has hindered our economic growth, the law was ill intended and made no sense whatsoever.”

He said, “I must say I am enjoying speaking for the poor Zambians, the marginalised and even the business owners because recently whenever I cough the government takes action.”

Mr Kambwili said the minister must not end here but also revoke the passenger bus ban because accidents happen anytime.

“If anything most accidents happen during the day, may the minister also consider Bana Chalwe who has to travel 2 or 3 days when getting her goods from Nakonde to come and sell in Chililabombwe, this law has failed to correct its intended purpose and must therefore be revoked so that people can have freedom of movement and continue to conduct their businesses without unnecessary inconveniences.”

“Don’t wait for Chishimba Kambwili to tell you right from wrong, do the best for the poor because the patriotic front was founded as a pro poor party. There is a trend with this government that wherever I put pressure they are taking action, feel free to share your problems with me and all I have to do is speak about it and rest assured your problem is solved. I visited kapalala market some weeks back and as you can see Bowman was forced to give the traders mealie meal, I went there again and Chanda Kabwe followed a few days after to give marketeers K250 each. ”

“I would like to thank the minister for doing what I tell him to do because I am an advocate for the poor, my ears are glued to the ground and I understand how difficult life has become for the less fortunate in Zambia.”