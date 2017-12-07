A man of Lundu Village of Chama District in Muchinga Province, has committed suicide by hanging himself in the main bedroom following a marital dispute.

Chief Lundu of the Senga people of Chama District has confirmed the incident in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chinsali today.

Chief Lundu identified the man as Evaristo Mwila who is in his late thirties.

Chief Lundu explained that Mwila who came from Mufulira recently, was staying with his wife, who is a teacher at Kabele Primary school.

He said that the couple differed over a planned trip to Nakonde yesterday where the deceased wanted to take groundnuts for sale.

The traditional leader said Mwila asked him to help him (the chief) to transport groundnuts to Nakonde but his wife refused to accompany him to the border town to sale the groundnuts.

Chief Lundu said the wife refused because she wanted to travel to Chama to draw her November salary adding that after failing to agree, Mwila picked a stick and advanced towards the wife but the wife run away.

Seeing that the wife had run away, Mwila went home in anger and hanged himself in the main bedroom.

The body of Mwila has since been deposited to Chinsali General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.

Meanwhile, Chief Lundu has regretted the death of Mwila more especially that it has come at a time the world is observing 16 Days Activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Chief Lundu has counseled couples to improve on communication and seek better ways of solving problems rather than engaging in physical confrontation.

Chief Lundu also disclosed that he has intensified the campaign in the chiefdom to sensitize and educate people on GBV.

When contacted for a comment, Muchinga Deputy Police Commissioner James Masiye said his office had not yet received a report.