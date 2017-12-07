Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has issued a 48 hour ultimatum to EPP leader Chilufya Tayali to apologize and withdraw his recent statement that the UPND President is a Freemason.
According to Mr Hichilema’s lawyers L.M Chambers, Mr Tayali should retract the statement, issue an apology within 72 hours or face a legal suit.
The matters relates to a Facebook post on Mr Tayali’s page in which he alleged that he can prove that Mr Hichilema practices Freemasonry.
It later emerged that Mr Tayali fabricated the WhatsApp conversation which was purported to have taken place between Mr Hichilema and a South African based Freemason colleague.
But Mr Tayali has vowed that he will not withdraw the statement.
He said he cannot wait to face Mr Hichilema in court and that he will use the court hearing as an opportunity to expose the UPND leader.
“There times when jack-pot comes your way and you should never hesitate to take it. This is good, I would love to meet HH in court, and since his lawyers are taking things from social media, let them get this one as well,” Mr Tayali said.
He vowed, lI am not retracting anything, let HH go to court immediately, I shall meet him there so that we can talk about a lot of things. I have a number of questions for HH, this is my chance. I will make him retire from politics and he will thank me later for the favor.”
Tayali is a waste of space. The is like a fart, all smell no purpose.
Just drag the quack to court. Last time he apologised to Hon. Lubinda after accusing him of baseless corruption issues. Who really takes this ka tayali chap seriously? This chap needs to be checked mentally.
Is Tayali a person to waste time and money on, ignore the chap.
Hunger stricken Tayali, do you want to turn courts of law as places to make political scores? Why should you wait to tell HH how evil he is in court, why not from where you are speaking from? I think someone is using you like Chanda Chimba, utekanye sana mwaiche Tayali.
Good,,,let the opposition finish themselves. Freemason haha
HH drinks human blood.
This is the problem of taking politics too personal. HH and Tayali, focus on issues in your politics and not individualism. Just recently, you were comrades, HH even praised Tayali in his thanks giving speech after being released from prison and UPND were darlings of Tayali even on their social media propaganda. When Tayali’s one man demonstration against IG Kanganja, he was UPND’s hero and was displaying UPND colours. You guys, give us better politics, focus on issues and stop your personal pettiness, Zambia deserves better politics. Kambwili’s NDC is even a better alternative.