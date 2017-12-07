Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has issued a 48 hour ultimatum to EPP leader Chilufya Tayali to apologize and withdraw his recent statement that the UPND President is a Freemason.

According to Mr Hichilema’s lawyers L.M Chambers, Mr Tayali should retract the statement, issue an apology within 72 hours or face a legal suit.

The matters relates to a Facebook post on Mr Tayali’s page in which he alleged that he can prove that Mr Hichilema practices Freemasonry.

It later emerged that Mr Tayali fabricated the WhatsApp conversation which was purported to have taken place between Mr Hichilema and a South African based Freemason colleague.

But Mr Tayali has vowed that he will not withdraw the statement.

He said he cannot wait to face Mr Hichilema in court and that he will use the court hearing as an opportunity to expose the UPND leader.

“There times when jack-pot comes your way and you should never hesitate to take it. This is good, I would love to meet HH in court, and since his lawyers are taking things from social media, let them get this one as well,” Mr Tayali said.

He vowed, lI am not retracting anything, let HH go to court immediately, I shall meet him there so that we can talk about a lot of things. I have a number of questions for HH, this is my chance. I will make him retire from politics and he will thank me later for the favor.”