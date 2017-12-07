Zambia Under-20 coach Mumamba Numba says he is building a team to ensure Zambia will qualify and defend their U20 AFCON title.

Numba’s first competitive day on the job as Zambia U20 coach on Wednesday got off to a bad start when the defending COSAFA U20 Cup champions lost 2-0 to Uganda at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

But Numba said he is not under pressure with expectations high in the wake of his predecessor Beston Chambeshi’s 2016 COSAFA U20 and 2017 U20 AFCON triumphs.

Numba promoted half of his Under-17 team that won the 2017 COSAFA U17 Cup in Mauritius as part of the FAZ junior structures development programme.

“They did well at Under-17 level and we needed to give them chance so that we see which players are ready to play at this level,” Numba said.

“But as we go on and start prepare for the U20 AFCON qualifiers, we will try and fuse in a few more players.

“I am happy with their performance because it is good for the development of Zambian football. I think they needed to progress to the next level.”

Meanwhile, Zambia must now beat Malawi on Friday in a 17h30 kickoffs at Arthur Davies Stadium maintain their interest in the tournament as hosts.

Malawi and Uganda are tied on 3 points heading into Friday’s penultimate matches.

And Malawi coach Gerald Phiri said they will not take wounded Zambia lightly.

“We are going to play the hosts Zambia but it is going to be a tough game,” Phiri said.