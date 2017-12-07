Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila is in North-Western Province for Party mobilization and will receive defectors from Opposition UPND and other parties in Chavuma District on Friday, 8th December 2017 at 10:00am.

And speaking on arrival at Solwezi Airstrip this afternoon when he addressed party officials for North Western Province, Mr. Mwila has called for unity in the party as it embarks on mobilizing structures across the country.

Mr. Mwila says the Party was unstoppable in its quest to turn the political tide in North-Western Province.

He said North-Western Province is perceived to be a stronghold of the opposition UPND and thus the need to work hard in mobilizing the party ahead of the 2021 polls.

Mr. Mwila further mentioned that the party was making steady progress in terms of ensuring that it performs well in the next elections in the Province.

He has also revealed that President Edgar Lungu had directed him to ensure that he delivers North Western Province from the hands of the UPND.

Mr. Mwila said that it was gratifying to note that in the previous elections, the ruling party got over ten thousand votes saying that was an indication that the party was proceeding in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the PF Secretary General has said the PF government had proved critics wrong by taking development to all parts of the country.

He stated that the PF was working on the Solwezi-Chingola Road which some opposition political parties accused lack of commitment on the part of the PF administration to complete such an economically viable road.

And speaking at the same event, North Western Province Chairman Jackson Kungo revealed that the party was currently preparing for two looming by elections in Kasempa and Mwinilunga.

Mr. Kungo explained that the Kasempa by-election was because of a Councillor who was recently recruited as a teacher while the Mwinilunga one is as a result of a Councillor who was found with fake documents.

On 9th December 2017, the PF Secretary General moves to Luanshya District where he will donate two (02) motor vehicles to Roan and Luanshya Central Constituencies for Party operations.

The Secretary General is accompanied by MCC Peter Kazhila and MCC Kebby Mbewe.

