LifestylePhoto Gallery Pictures of the week December 7, 2017 2 167 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet First Lady Esther Lungu during the Special Olympics Zambia Unified Sports Day at OYDC First Lady Esther Lungu during the Special Olympics Zambia Unified Sports Day at OYDC First Lady Esther Lungu during the Special Olympics Zambia Unified Sports Day at OYDC First Lady Esther Lungu during the Special Olympics Zambia Unified Sports Day at OYDC First Lady Esther Lungu during the Special Olympics Zambia Unified Sports Day at OYDC First Lady Esther Lungu during the Special Olympics Zambia Unified Sports Day at OYDC National Director of Duke Edinburgh for Zambia,Twaambo Chikoyeconfers with a Board member,Richard Thompson during the gold DukeEdinburgh International Awards Minister of Gender Victoria Kalima confers with her Permanent Secretary Dr. Felix Phiri during the Launch the National Plan On Ending Child Marriage 2016-2021 at Radisson Blue Lions Club Governor for District 413 Zambia, Ms Jessica Choobe, handing over the donated materials to the refugee leader at Kenani refugee transit centre. Hon. Mutati receives a dividend cheque from Hon. Mushimba on behalf of Zambia Airports Corporation Pupils from Matero Boys Secondary School, Libala Secondary School and Kabulonga Girls Secondary School show there joy after the launch of the Study Hub Pilot A pupil of Banani International school,Mubanga bwalya receivesa certificate from President of National Restoration Party,EliasChipimo during the gold Duke Edinburgh International Award A pupil of Banani International school ,Mutano Mubandareceives a certificate from President of National RestorationParty,Elias Chipimo during the gold Duke Edinburgh International Award National Director of Duke Edinburgh for Zambia,Twaambo Chikoyeconfers with President of NAREP,Elias Chipimo during the gold DukeEdinburgh International Awards Loading...
Pic 7 reminds me of the Ndubauba days!
ba ester lungu mukafentapofye