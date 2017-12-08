

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has presented to Parliament the National Health Insurance Bill.

Dr Chilufya says the bill aimed at providing for sound financing of the national health system and universal access to quality insured healthcare services.Dr Chitalu Chilufya

He says the bill is also to provide the national health insurance management authority and provide for its functions and powers.

Dr Chilufya adds that the bill will further provide for the establishment of the national health insurance scheme, and provide for its systems, procedures and operation.

The bill which has since passed first reading has been referred to the committee on health, community development and social services which is required to submit its report on the bill to the house.