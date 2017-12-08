Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has presented to Parliament the National Health Insurance Bill.
Dr Chilufya says the bill aimed at providing for sound financing of the national health system and universal access to quality insured healthcare services.Dr Chitalu Chilufya
He says the bill is also to provide the national health insurance management authority and provide for its functions and powers.
Dr Chilufya adds that the bill will further provide for the establishment of the national health insurance scheme, and provide for its systems, procedures and operation.
The bill which has since passed first reading has been referred to the committee on health, community development and social services which is required to submit its report on the bill to the house.
This man is quickly adopting Western style Health Care systems that may not work for Zambian, at least for now, maybe later yes. Why call it universal insured scheme? That’s an oxymoron. Universal Health Care should not be insured. In a country where almost 70% live in poverty, we shouldn’t have any insured health schemes for citizens but only for foreigners. This same man opposed legalized medical marijuana even when his counterpart Home Affairs said it was ok. Some big pharmaceutical companies are giving this man huge brown envelopes. Poor people will never be able to go to hospital because of the costs. It’s going to be very expensive. MPs should read this bill carefully before voting.
Instead of just telling us that a bill has been presented to parliament, get a copy of the bill and publish it.How do we comment on a bill we haven`t seen. Besides not everyone can ready in that parliament or have time to go to parliament and listen, switch to that boring parliament radio or pay for a copy at government printers. Of what value is this post without going an extra mile into the important part of the news? Get the bill and publish it you lazy [email protected]