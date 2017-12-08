

Kabwe Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has welcomed the re-opening and rebranding of the Intermarket Bank in Lusaka.

KCCI vice president, Thomas Muwowo, says the impact of the bank to the community will only be felt when clients start accessing funds from the institution at affordable rates.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kabwe, Mr Muwowo said the move to re-open the bank is welcome but urged the financial institution to come up with flexible terms and a package that will empower business communities.

Mr Muwowo, however, observed if a bank closes and re-opens, there is need to do a thorough diagnosis to avoid plunging clients into shockwaves of closure again.

Mr Muwowo appealed to the bank to support SMEs and marketeers financially without so much red tape attached.