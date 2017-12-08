The Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt provincial leadership says the party is intact and still going strong in the province.

Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Stephen Kainga says contrary to assertions by the opposition, the Copperbelt was and will remain a stronghold of the ruling party.

Mr. Kainga said in a statement released to ZANIS in Ndola yesterday that it had come to their attention that there is panic among the opposition adding that lies had become their daily bread.

Mr. Kainga said as PF it was strange that some people wanted to continue to peddle lies to gain political mileage but pointed out that the Copperbelt province was still and would remain to be the bedroom of the ruling mighty PF.

He said the PF leadership in the province was aware that some people from the opposition had focused their energies to bring divisions to the party within the Copperbelt, but that they would not succeed.

He added that the PF leadership on the Copperbelt together with the Provincial Minister Bowman Lusambo have a good working relationship which has attracted more people to the party.

Mr. Kainga said rushing to the media did not solve anything saying the PF and its leader , President Edgar Lungu have always had an open door policy and would always listen to the concerns of the Zambian people, even if the concerns came from an individual.

He said the PF leadership on the Copperbelt was looking forward to positive engagements that would benefit all Zambians.

He however pointed out that the party knew that there were some people that were being used by the NDC and UPND to speak ill and create an impression that there were divisions on the Copperbelt.

He has since advised the NDC to tell their consultant Chishimba Kambwili to resign so that his popularity on the Copperbelt could be tested as he claimed.