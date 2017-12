Tim, formerly known as Thugga from Zone Fam releases his first single as a solo Christian Hip Hop act featuring well renowned Zambian Gospel musician, Pompi, This is the first single off Tim‘s debut album ‘TIM (This Is Music)‘.

The track is entitled “Heartbeat” and is produced by Mag44. Video directed by Qbick and Lawdak. D.O.P by Jamiel Banda.

Tim also pays tribute to late graphic designer, JackPott (1989-2017), who worked on the Motion Graphics alongside Prosam Graphix.

BY KAPA187