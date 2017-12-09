Residents of Nchanga-Nyanji area in Chingola district on the Copperbelt province are appealing to government to relocate them to a suitable location.

The residents have complained that their houses have continued developing huge cracks due to what they termed as uncontrollable blasting operations carried out of breaking ore at Nchanga Open Pit mine by Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).

They said according reports availed to them by environmental experts, the blasting constitute uncontrollable dust and earth movements that end up making cracks on their houses and put everyone’s life at risk.

The residents said they are living in fear as some houses are at a verge of collapsing adding that meetings held with KCM have not yielded any positive outcome.

ZANIS reports that one of the affected residents, Kheda Chilambe said the release of water from dewatering operations which has high concentration of suspended solids which flood their yards when pipes burst, has destroyed the soils in their gardens.

She said KCM has destroyed their houses adding that it is painful noting that no action has been taken from either Government or Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Another resident Joseph Kasonka said the release of dust emissions especially in the dry season has been another matter of concern that has continued subjecting them to breathing contaminated air.

They have since appealed to President Lungu to quickly intervene in the matter before more lives are lost.

Efforts to get a comment from KCM proved futile as phones went unanswered.