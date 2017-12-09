Police in Kaoma are holding a 31 year old woman for allegedly beating up and killing her husband following a domestic dispute.

Details of the case are that Mbuyu Kambotwe of Shopola village in chief Chibanda’s area beat-up Fly Muchingi 41, of the same area who later died in Luampa Mission Hospital on December 5, 2017.

Western Province Police Commissioner, Charles Lungu confirmed this to ZANIS in Mongu in an interview today.

Mr. Lungu further disclosed that Muchingi sustained a broken collar bone as a result of the severe beating by his wife.

He said the deceased body is lying in Kaoma District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.

In a separate incidence, Police in Senanga have arrested a 46 year old man of Katongo village for allegedly murdering his pregnant wife.

Western Province Police Commissioner, Charles Lungu confirmed to ZANIS and identified the man as Kwalela Wamundila.

Mr. Lungu said the man was picked-up by Police in the district after the demise of the wife on December 5, 2017.

The Police Commissioner added that Wamundila is accused of beating his wife on November 7, 2017 using sticks and other unknown apparatus which resulted in the woman having a miscarriage.

Mr. Lungu said the deceased died while in Senanga District Hospital since the day of her beating.

He said the man is remanded in Police custody awaiting court appearance while the body of his late wife is still lying in Senanga District Hospital awaiting postmortem and burial.

In another related incident, a 51 year old woman of Malasu village in chief Imusho’s area in Sesheke District is feared dead after she allegedly escaped from her husband’s beating on December 2, 2017.

Gertrude Mambela is reported to have escaped from the husband’s beating whilst bleeding heavily on the said date between 18:00 and 19:00hrs.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, says her family has been frantically looking for her since the day of her disappearance.

Mr. Lungu who identified the accused as Namushi Shilendo 56, of the same aboard said he has since been arrested to help police with investigations.

He said it was regrettable that the culture of violence and intolerance in marriages have continued ravaging society despite government’s efforts to cramp-down the practices.