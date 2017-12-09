The High court has quashed the Judicial Complaints Commission’s decision to have High Court Judge Sunday Nkonde suspended by President Edgar Lungu.

This was after the Attorney General and Judge Nkonde’s lawyer Jonas Zimba entered a consent order in a matter where the commission had found a prima facie case against Judge Nkonde following a complaint by former Post Newspapers proprietor Fred M’membe.

But Judge Nkonde applied for judicial review over the commissioners’ recommendation for the President to suspend him as he was not given an opportunity to be head.

Judge Nkonde also obtained a stay that prevented President Edgar Lungu from suspending him as recommended by the Commission.

The Consent order entered into by the two parties quashes the matter in court as well as the recommendation of the commission.

On February 21, an application was made asking Judge Nkonde to rescues himself from handling the case aimed at winding up the Post Newspaper in Liquidation.

During the same period Dr. M’membe had lodged a complaint against the Judge to the Judicial Complaints Commission.