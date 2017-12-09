The Establishment of Fast track courts to deal with Gender Based Violence-GBV- related cases has made Zambia to receive continental recognition as one of the Countries in Africa that has made positive strides in fighting Gender Based Violence-GBV-.

Speaking when she presented a Report on GBV in Africa, Chairperson of the Bureau of the Second Specialized Technical Committee meeting on Gender and Women Empowerment in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Dr Jean Kalilani pointed out the establishment of fast track courts to deal with GBV related cases by Zambia was a positive measure aimed at eliminating the vice.

She said that the fast track courts would encourage victims of GBV to report such cases .

And Minister of Gender Victoria Kalima expressed happiness that Zambia’s efforts to mainstream Gender in National Development and fight Gender based Violence were being recognised at continental level.

She said President Edgar Lungu who is the African Union Champion against Child marriages on the continent had been instrumental in the fight against GBV.

Ms Kalima said this could be seen by government’s efforts to come up with policies that promote equality between men and women.

She said her ministry has been meeting with Traditional leaders in order to abolish some of the traditional norms that encourage violence against women and girls.

Ms Kalima said the First Lady Esther LUNGU has also complimented government’s efforts to end GBV by holding meetings with spouses to chiefs in order to discourage traditional norms that perpetrated GBV.

She disclosed that aside from the two fast track courts in Lusaka an Kabwe, government would next year open four others in Chipata, Mongu, Livingstone and Ndola.

Ms.Kalima said this would encourage more victims of violence to report such cases as they could be heard unlike in the past were some GBV cases too months to be heard.

The Second Specialized Technical Committee (STC)on Gender and Women Empowerment was developing an African Union-AU- Gender Strategy which provides a vision for the African Continent, and proposes specific actions for the remaining 5 years of the 10 years implementation plan of Agenda 2063.