The National Pension Scheme Authority ( NAPSA) Director General Yollard Nakachinda says the authority has increased its investment fund which now stands at over K18 Billion as at September 2017.

Mr. Nakachinda says the multi-million Levy Shopping Mall in the Lusaka’s Central Business district is one of the many real estate investment projects the Authority is proud of.

He said it is a state of the art mall is one all Zambians should not only be proud of as it gives a world class shopping experience but is one that also supplements government’s effort in job creation.

ZANIS reports that NAPSA Director General said this in Lusaka during the annual Christmas Lighting ceremony at Levy Mall to kick start the 2017 festive celebrations.

“ Investments in infrastructure like Levy is reflective of the desires and needs of the modern day Zambia consumer, “he said adding: “ NAPSA serves as a developmental vehicle for the country as a whole through its significant contribution in infrastructure development.”

He said its NAPSA’s objective to grow member contributions and ensure reasonable returns on investment made according to the prescribed investment guidelines.

Speaking earlier Cushman and Wakefield Excellerate Zambia Chief Executive Officer Leon De Jong said Levy mall offers a variety and is dependable and has a sense of history.

Mr. De Jong said NAPSA plays an important role in development and expansion by providing capital through the financial banking systems for onward lending to emerging and existing business.

He said their target is to ensure that by the end of 10 years, the complex will still be ahead of its competitors and delivers its brand promise of offering variety, and being dependable.