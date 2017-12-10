UPND has nothing to do with the petrol bombing of Chief Mweemba’s palace because the party is eying the Presidency, not a mere chiefdom, says party spokesperson Charles Kakoma.
Chief Mweemba, whose palace was petrol bombed two weeks ago leading to the death of his 19-year-old nephew, Mundia Mubita while he was left with severe burns, told Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale when he visited him in hospital that UPND members were plotting to kill him.
But Mr Kakoma said that UPND members had nothing to do with the attacks on the traditional leader as they were focused on the Presidency.
He challenged Chief Mweemba to report to the police if he knew that the people who petrol bombed his palace were UPND members.
He said that even the arrest of UPND Sinazongwe district chairperson, Alick Muleya …was illegal as the police had not charged him but were unlawfully keeping him in police custody.
Mr Kakoma told the Daily Nation that there was no way UPND could send its members to attack a traditional leader on the pretext that they were close to the ruling party.
He reiterated that UPND was eying the Republican Presidency not a mere chiefdom for them to attack a traditional leader.
Mr Kakoma said that traditional leaders were free to support whichever political party they felt like supporting without fear of being attacked.
“Why would we attack a traditional leader? We are eying the Presidency not a chiefdom. Chief Mweemba should report to the police if he knows the people who attacked him. Not what they are doing, holding an innocent man without even charging him. Five days in cells but not charging him,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mr Kakoma said that UPND had respect for all traditional leaders and that there was no way a member would attack a traditional leader.
Bwana Kakoma! God is watching you!
PF are on fire! From the Lusaka Central Market to palaces of chiefs, they burning everything along their way.
All southerners belongs to upnd by default and therefore it’s them who petrol bombed the chief fir associating with ecl.
Ati shani???
ati theyvare focused on the presidency?
Surely, We all know that they are focused on a match stick
Mr. Kakoma let me ask you the following questions- were you not eyeing the presidency when you did the same to those NON TONGAS in Namwala? were you not eyeing the presidency when you launched the infamous mapatizya formula? How about the burning down of public infrastructure by UPND across the country when HH was incarcerated? We know UPND is a min terrorist party whose MAJOR agenda is to have a TONGA PRESIDENT in the state house at all costs, but all well meaning Zambians across the country will continue rejecting you, the party does not mean well for this country. If you can do this whilest in opposition what more if you came into power ( GOD FORBID), you can be worse than this, you devils.
Mapatizya,dundumwezi, nawala allin eying the presidency continuing eying
I’m really surprised by the reaction from the UPND spokes person, sure this is the first time he has reacted to the allegation that the members of UPND, petrol bombed Chief Mweemba, instead of showing sympathy to the deceased family and the chief for the loss of one Mubita Mubita, the Spokesperson is defending the suspect and not providing information to other suspects if it is not the District chairperson. Do we really respect life under UPND? Vote GBM during Congress, Vote GBM under UPND ticket 2021, “Bola panshi GBM nishimbi”