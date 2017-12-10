Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda has unveiled his provisional 2018 CHAN team.

The 30 member team includes four debutants.

The new boys are Gamphani Lungu of promoted National Assembly, Nkana defender John Mwangeni and Zesco United striker Lazarus Kambole.

Nchanga Rangers’ utility hard man Jimmy Nakena completes the face of new call-ups.

And Nkana striker Ronald Kampamba returns to the fold for the first time since 2015.

Zambia enters camp in Lusaka for four days starting on December 11.

They will regroup next weekend before travelling to Zimbabwe to face their hosts in a friendly in Harare on December 23.

Zambia are in Group B at the 2018 CHAN Morocco is hosting from January 12 to February 4.

Cote d’Ivoire, Namibia and Uganda are Zambia’s opponents in Morocco.

This will be Zambia’s third CHAN outing after finishing third in 2009 and the exiting at quarterfinals in 2016.

GOALKEEPERS: Moses Mapulanga (Nkana FC), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco FC), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos FC), Kenny Mumba (Red Arrows)

DEFENDERS: Solomon Sakala (Napsa Stars), Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu (both Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujompa (both Power Dynamos), John Mwengani (Nkana), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Jimmy Nakena (Nchanga Rangers)

MIDFIELDERS: Donashano Malama (Nkana), Kondwani Mtonga, Misheck Chaila, John Chingandu (all Zesco United), Larry Bwalya, Godfrey Ngwenya (both Power Dynamos), Augustine Mulenga, Ernest Mbewe (both Zanaco), Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes), Bwalya Kasonde (Nchanga Rangers)