Hosts and defending champions Zambia’s interest at the 2017 Cosafa U20 Cup has ended.

Zambia’s fate at was decided by proceedings outside Group A on Saturday.

Group B sides Egypt and South Africa’s 2-0 and 1-0 win over Mauritius and Mozambique respectively meant the best runners-up spot threshold is now 6 points after both victors attained that points tally in their penultimate pool games this weekend.

Zambia, who has 1 point after two Group A matches, played can only attain 4 points should they beat Swaziland on Monday in their last preliminary round match.

The best runners up from the three groups at the tournament will join the group winners from Group A, B and C in the semifinals on December 14 at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Zambia is staging the COSAFA Cup on the Copperbelt from December 6-16.

The final will be played on December 16 at Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola will all group games and semifinals are taking place in Kitwe.