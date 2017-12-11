Higher Education Minister Nkandu Luo says students at Copperbelt University (CBU) in Kitwe who yesterday protested over meal allowances are a clique paid to cause confusion to make the Patriotic Front (PF) led Government look bad.

The students rioted after Professor Luo declared that meal allowances have been suspended at the University.

And Professor Luo has disclosed that investigations into the purported beatings of protesting Copperbelt University (CBU) students by Police have commenced.

In an interview with Pan African Radio News today, Professor Luo said the students who protested at the Copperbelt University (CBU) are a paid clique who have dubbed themselves as Elshabab.

When quizzed about who is behind the Elshabab’s funding to instigate violence at the Campus, Professor Luo declined to comment but referred that query to CBU Vice Chancellor saying he is the closest person to such daily activities.

Meanwhile, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) Executive Director Aaron Chansa has backed the remark by Higher Education Minister Nkandu Luo that hooliganism should not be tolerated.

Chansa told Pan African Radio news today that damaging property must not be allowed in Zambia but added that beating protestors is criminal and should not be allowed in a democracy.

It is alleged that last night Zambia Police Officers who were deployed at CBU badly injured more than 100 students after they launched a night raid.

But United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province Youth Wing Spokesperson Otis Bwalya has urged government not to be reactive but proactive when dealing with concerns affecting students.

Bwalya has since appealed to Higher Education Minister Nkandu Luo to rescind her decision and give students meal allowances than making innocent ones suffer.