The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) says it is overwhelmed with the increased levels of compliance among motorists passing through the two newly opened Toll Gates in Kasama in Northern Province.

NRFA Public Relations Manager Alphonsius Hamachila said that so far, the number of vehicles passing through Kalense and Kateshi toll plazas in Kasama district has increased from the targeted 500 to over 600 per day.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Hamachila said he is optimistic that the development will translate into increased revenue collection for government from the road sector.

He has since encouraged motorists to continue supporting government policy on improving roads, stating that the proceeds from the toll gates will go towards the maintenance of roads across the country.

Mr. Hamachila has also called on stakeholders in the area to continue rendering the necessary support to officers manning the two road facilities in the district.

Meanwhile, some Kasama residents constructing houses in the area have complained of the increased transportation costs of building sand by K100 because of the toll-gate charges.

They have since appealed to the Police, Road Safety and Transport Agency (RTSA) and other stakeholders to intervene stating that the move by transporters is day-light robbery.