The ruling PF has embraced the use of social media in its mobilization activities and over the weekend organized a workshop for all administrators of all PF What’s App blogs on the Copperbelt.

This is the second workshop that the ruling party is holding for PF What’s App group administrators.

The workshop was held at the Sherbourne Gust House on Sunday in Kitwe under the theme ‘using What’s App and Electronic Media as a tool for Mobilization.”

The workshop attracted several admins of PF What’s App groups on the Copperbelt drawn from all districts.

It was opened by Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kangombe and with remarks from PF Media Director Sunday Chanda and State House Press Aide Amos Chanda.

One of the participants who asked to remain anonymous said the workshop was an eye opener.

“As a responsible party is holding a second workshop for the administrators on all PF blogs on the Copperbelt to promote the responsible use of social media and electronic media as the tools for mobilization,” he said.