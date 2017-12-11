A 14 year old girl of Mulumbo Village in Senior Chief Kambombo chiefdom in Chama District of Muchinga Province has survived a crocodile attack.

Judith Lungu told the Zambia News and Information Services in an interview in Chama at the weekend that she was caught by a crocodile Friday around 17:00 hours when she went to fetch water.

Judith said she was in a group of four other girls when the crocodile pounced on her just as they were leaving the waters of Lubumbu River after drawing water.

She said the crocodile caught her by the leg and started dragging her into the deep waters and was quickly rescued by two men, Jackson Ngulube and Julius Ng’uni of the same Village who were watering their gardens at the time of the attack.

Judith explained that the two men jumped into the River pursued the crocodile with spears until it abandoned her.

Judith was immediately rushed to Katangalika rural health centre before being referred to Chama District Hospital where she is currently admitted and her condition has been described as stable.

The girl sustained deep wounds on her thigh and on her back.