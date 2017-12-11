Hosts Zambia on Monday made a dignified exit from the 2017 COSAFA U20 Cup after beating Swaziland to bow out of the tournament.

Zambia beat Swaziland 2-0 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe in their final Group A match.

A brace by Francisco Mwepu saw Zambia collect their first and only win including the only goals they have scored at the tournament.

Both goals came in the second half after an opening period that saw Ngosa Sunzu denied twice by Swaziland goalkeeper Mlamuli Lukhele.

Mwepu ensured Zambia bowed out with honour with two headers in the 49th minute and stoppage time.

In-between the impressive midfielder Godfrey Chanda, who played his first match at the tournament, saw his 59th minute long-range drive parried and the second in the 70th minute.

Zambia finish 3rd on 4 points, one behind Malawi in 2nd place, who are tied on points with Uganda but who beat them to the semi-final spot on goal difference.

Swaziland exit bottom of the table on 1 point.

Meanwhile, the final of the COSAFA U20 Cup has been shifted from Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to Nkana Stadium on the same date.