Chambeshi Farmers in Kasama district have expressed worry over the continued delay by Jedo Trading Limited to pay them for the maize they supplied to the company during this year’s marketing season.

Group Representative John Babyo told ZANIS in Kasama that the continued delay by Jedo to pay them has hindered them from planting their crops this farming season.

Mr. Babyo said according to the agreement, the money was supposed to have been paid in full by October this year, but that the company has been releasing money in installments making it difficult for them to plan ahead.

He added that if monies are not released on time, farmers of Chambeshi

and surrounding areas are likely to face hunger next year.

Mr. Babyo has since called on government to intervene in the matter so as to help them get their dues.

But when contacted for comment, Jedo Trading Limited General Manager Muleza Chilembo said they have disbursed over K42, 000 out of the K72, 000 they owe Chambeshi farmers.

Mr. Chilembo also added that the company has also paid farmers in Mungwi and Mbala districts.

He said the company has made arrangements to settle the remaining 60 percent of the total amount within the course of next week.