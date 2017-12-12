The World Health Organization says the Cholera outbreak that has killed 15 people and made 547 sick in Lusaka and the rising caseload is expected to grow further as the rainy season starts.

And the UN body has advised against any restriction to travel to and trade with Zambia based on the information available on the current outbreak.

The Cholera outbreak began on September 28 but appeared to die down by October 20, with fewer than five patients reported weekly until November 5.

But then the number of cases surged, with 136 in the week beginning November 26.

WHO said in a statement that the main affected areas are the densely populated districts of Lusaka, Chipata and Kanyama, where poor sanitation may favor the spread of the disease.

“The coming of the rainy season, coupled with inadequate water supply and sanitation, increases the risk of outbreaks in Lusaka and other parts of the country,” WHO said.

There is also a high risk of disease outbreaks in Zambia’s Nchelenge refugee camp, which is more than 1,000 km from Lusaka, and holds more than 60,000 refugees, mainly from Democratic Republic of Congo, which is also suffering a cholera outbreak.

It said one third of the cases are children under five years old and two thirds are persons five years and older.

The UN body said it is collaborating with the Ministry of Health and other partners to control the outbreak.

“Five Cholera Treatment Centres have been established in Chawama, Chipata, Kanyama, Matero and Bauleni sub-districts to manage cases. So far, 441 cases were successfully treated and discharged. Cholera Outbreak Guidelines and standard operating procedures have been updated and shared with health workers. The facilities in Lusaka District have continued with active surveillance, health education, chlorine distribution, contact tracing and environmental health monitoring,” it said.

The WHO has since recommended proper and timely case management in Cholera Treatment Centres.

“Improving access to potable water and sanitation infrastructure, and improved hygiene and food safety practices in affected communities, are the most effective means of controlling cholera. Use of oral cholera vaccine may also be used for outbreak control. Key public health communication messages should be provided,” it said.

Cholera is spread by ingesting fecal matter and causes acute watery diarrhea.

Although most sufferers have no symptoms or mild symptoms that can be treated with oral rehydration solution, the disease spreads rapidly and can kill within hours if not treated.