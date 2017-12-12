The Kasama High Court has sentenced a 52 year old man to 20 years imprisonment for incest.

Appearing before High court Judge Davis Mumba, last Friday was Ignatius Mwila of Chief Munkonge’ s area in Kasama district.

Mwila, who is a peasant farmer, is said to have had carnal knowledge of his biological daughter on different occasions contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Passing sentence, Judge Mumba expressed dismay at the behavior of Mwila.

Judge Mumba said Mwila’s conduct to have sex with his biological daughter was an abomination only fit for animals that have no reasoning.

He said such characters needed a harsh sentence to deter would be offenders.

And in the same court, a man of Mpika district in Muchinga province was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for defilement.

Judge Mumba stated that such cases were on the increase in the country hence the need to punish offenders.

Two other people were also sent to prison for 10 years with hard labour for various offences.

Earlier, Judge Mumba condemned Jericho Chifunda and Lewis Muma to jail for arson and trafficking in psychotropic substances respectively.

The accused persons were represented by acting senior Legal Aid Counsel Keith Katazo and prosecuted by state advocate Mukuma Chipawain the matters before the court.

Passing sentence, Judge Mumba noted that the offences committed by the accused persons were grave.