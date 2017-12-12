Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has condemned the ruling PF for holding a workshop for its Copperbelt based WhatsApp group administrators.

Mr Kambwili said what is of great concern at this meeting held is that, resources which would have been effectively channeled towards student allowances at the Copperbelt University were being used to brand water with Edgar Lungu’s image.

He said all these resources were done for a meeting which lasted only a few hours.

“Why are we silent as the government wastes resources on “branding water” and yet Copperbelt University Students are not paid their meal allowances and when they demand for it, they are beaten and kept in cells,” he said.

Mr Kambwili said it is unfortunate that some Government officials were holding a WhatsApp workshop a few days after the unfortunate student brutality at CBU.

“Dear Zambians, I urge you, don’t be silent on this issue, it is not right that students can be assaulted in such a manner and yet the Government is silent about it. Ask yourself, if they turn a blind eye to issues affecting our Education system, our children; the ambassadors who are pursuing greatness and preparing to develop our beloved country, then where is their attention focused?”

He said “in such situations, I am reminded of Desmond Tutu’s words” If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.”

“Fellow parents, aunts, uncles, brothers and Sisters, stand up against such Injustice treatment especially in a government where there is clear evidence of misappropriation of funds. I speak out because I refuse to be neutral in situations of injustice, and I invite you all to join me, for the development of our nation, Zambia.”