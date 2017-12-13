An increasing number of Zambians, including some politicians are taking the short cut of paying for academic achievements like doctorates and professorships and insisting they be addressed as such, Parliament heard yesterday.
Higher Education Minister Nkandu Luo said honorary degrees were not recognised anywhere in the world as qualification, but were seen as an honour to somebody who had excelled in a particular area.
“In my opinion, these are just money-making ventures because they have observed that in Zambia there are people who love titles which they have not worked for,” Prof Luo said in a ministerial statement on honorary degrees and professorship.
Prof Luo said the ministry had even received reports of some individuals in the country receiving letters to pay and attend workshop and be awarded afterwards, but have rather opted to work and study for their doctorate.
Professor Luo said honorary degrees were not given because an individual had followed a particular programme of study with defined learning outcomes or set standards, but only due to an assessment of an outstanding achievement.
She said in the absence of clearly-defined achievements an honorary degree could not be designated as a qualification, merely as an honour and should appear as such on curriculum vitae.
She informed the House yesterday that Government was disappointed with such a growing trend of individuals even going to an extent of paying to be awarded.
She cited trending advertorial on Internet asking people to pay as much as US$1,500 for them to be awarded honorary degrees, and most recently letters were sent to some individuals to pay $5,000 and an invitation to attend a two-day workshop and be awarded the tiles.
She said given that Zambia Qualifications Framework was a portfolio of qualifications, honorary degrees did not qualify to be registered and accredited on the Framework.
In this regard, the minister said honorary degrees would not be recognised by the Zambia Qualifications Framework.Consequently, they would not be placed on any level of the Zambia Qualification Framework.
Prof Luo was hopeful that the statement would bring to an end what she described as an epidemic of honorary degrees and urged people to work hard and obtain degrees after hard work.
“To the politicians, let me tell you that there are many world leaders such as President (Barack) Obama who were conferred with many honorary doctorates but chose not to use such titles as they were only honorary. That is called integrity. The secret is to work hard, to remain focused and committed to your studies,” she said.
On professorship, Prof Luo said the title was not given, but earned and, most importantly, professors were respected worldwide and it was conferred when one met a set criterion for the rank.
In a follow-up question, UPND Kabompo Member of Parliament (MP) Ambrose Lufuma, who started by saying he was about to be awarded a honorary degree, triggered laughter in the House, as he sought clarity on what punitive measures the Government was enforcing to bring sanity.Prof Luo said the ministry was reviewing the Higher Education Act and strengthening the law to deal with honorary degrees.
In response to UPND Mazabuka MP Garry Nkombo, on why she brought such a statement instead of addressing other pertinent matters affecting the country, the minister said Zambia was likely to lose its education status if individuals were left to obtain titles they did not deserve.
Professor Luo,
What’s your problem? We are not stealing these degrees…….we are buying them with our own hard earned money.
Mama – … Go after them like you have done with the teachers and when you clean up!
When you are done cleaning up! Pass a law to criminalise or overlook those qualifications
They are not achievement degrees in a particular field of research. But it is right to say that some people have achieved tremendous results outside academia and should be honoured as such. The only degrees that are fake are to ones you have to buy or pay money to receive. That should be a crime in itself. But if you have worked for the development and uplifting of humanity for a considerable amount of time, I don’t see anything wrong with a School of Public Affairs at a University to honor your work outside of academic work.
This is the only time Mushota could be telling us the truth in terms of her academic achievements. The marks fit the profile that she has so far potrayed. 29 points would not get you a place in the school of natural sciences at UNZA unless you completed school in the 70s. Nowadays even 18 points may not get you a place at UNZA in NS. For grade 8, Mpelembe Secondary in the Coperbelt require 800 to get you a place in grade eight. For grade 10 you will need more that 488 to stay at Mpelembe Secondary. In Lusaka David Kaunda and Kasisi girls would require similar standards.
Mushota your marks fall far short of these standards. Very average marks. Maybe that is why you need a PhD to compensate. Unless one wants university tenure a masters is all one needs to make life work for one. You…
The only valid point in the story is Hon. Nkombo asking why Hon. Luo is commenting on this issue now in the light of police brutality on CBU students. Surely at this moment addressing police brutality and the cause of students rioting is more important than talking about honorary degrees.
Who cares about these degrees anyway, Zambia has more important issues in terms of education and the current state of schools than these fake degrees that no one even recognises. Such petty issues being discussed in Parliament…mediocre lot.
You and Gary are both too dull to understand the implications of people masquerading as intellectuals.
@Returning citizen well spoken. We have a lot of pressing issues at hand than those fake degrees. Yesterday Lusaka town center was flooded with water after heavy rains. Kulima Tower bus station water was reaching knee level covering the whole station. The situation was so bad.
University degrees are good investment. They develop knowledge and build professional skills. They bring prestige and self esteem. Pursuit of education must be encouraged. In some cases, university professors may also hold honorary degrees. However, different criteria for honorary degrees and study degrees need to be maintained. The distinction between the two systems is necessary to avoid confusion, misunderstanding or misinformation.
It may also help to mention that the Professor title means somebody is teaching or conducting research at an academic institution. That is why highly acclaimed intellectuals at National Labs like Sandia or NIST are not called Professors.