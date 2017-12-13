LifestylePhoto Gallery Minister of Information Mulenga Kapamba and Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Yoaming at the first Chinese Media Awards December 13, 2017 6 244 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Minister of Information Mulenga Kapamba with Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Yoaming during the first Chinese Media Awards at the Chinese Embassy Media practitioners follower proceeding during the first Chinese Media Awards at the Chinese Embassy Minister of Information Mulenga Kapamba presents the First Chinese recognition Media award to ZANIS Assistant Director Victor Hichimbi during the first Chinese Media Awards at the Chinese Embassy Minister of Information Mulenga Kapamba and Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Yoaming presents the First Chinese recognition Media award to Zambia Diary Mail Deputy Managing Director Chapadongo Lungu during the first Chinese Media Awards at the Chinese Embassy Minister of Information Mulenga Kapamba and Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Yoaming presents the First Chinese recognition Media award to ZANIS research officer Simasiku Mubwana during the first Chinese Media Awards at the Chinese Embassy Minister of Information Mulenga Kapamba presents the First Chinese recognition Media award to ZANIS research officer Simasiku Mubwana during the first Chinese Media Awards at the Chinese Embassy Minister of Information Mulenga Kapamba presents the First Chinese recognition Media award to Zambia Diary Mail Photographer Mackson Wasamunu during the first Chinese Media Awards at the Chinese Embassy Minister of Information Mulenga Kapamba and Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Yoaming presents the First Chinese recognition Media award to Times of Zambia Reporter Chila Namaikoduring the first Chinese Media Awards at the Chinese Embassy Minister of Information Mulenga Kapamba and Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Yoaming presents the First Chinese recognition Media award to Times of Zambia Reporter Chila Namaikoduring the first Chinese Media Awards at the Chinese Embassy Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Yoaming presents the First Chinese recognition Media award to ZNBC Head of Programming Martha Mwiinga during the first Chinese Media Awards at the Chinese Embassy ZANIS Assistant Director Christopher Ndjovu and Senior Photographic Officer during the first Chinese Media Awards at the Chinese Embassy Dorifa Liu junhan a 11 years old (l) and Yuan Xiao Shu performing during the first Chinese Media Awards at the Chinese Embassy Minister of Information Mulenga Kapamba and Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Yoaming presents the First Chinese recognition Media award to Chief Executive of New Age Newspapers Ben Phiri during the first Chinese Media Awards at the Chinese Embassy Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Yoaming presents the First Chinese recognition Media award to Zambia Diary Mail Photographer Mackson Wasamunu during the first Chinese Media Awards at the Chinese Embassy Loading...
Where is Zambia “Diary” Mail published from? Never heard of it.
and why no award for prime TV?
What can Zambia learn from China on Press #freedom?
We really are going backwards on some of these things.
