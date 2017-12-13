Sun Share launches tower building at a prestigious event this weekend in collaboration with PR Girl Media

PR Girl Media will host the “Penthouse Party”, a stylish event in collaboration with Sun Share Investment Ltd; a firm whose business covers high-end property, real estate, engineering and construction. The Penthouse Party, the first of its kind in Zambia will be hosted at the corporate building right in the centre of Lusaka. A collective of individuals with interest in fine drinks, food and music will gather on the 11th floor of the Sun Share Tower building on Saturday, 16 December to celebrate the end of the year.

The event is themed on the concept of entertainment on the highest floor of the building. The modern corporate building stands tall at a height of 58 metres on Katimamulilo Road near Radisson Blu Hotel. Lusaka’s socialites, celebrity and corporate personalities will attend the luxurious event with Headline DJs such as Gesh Groove, El Mukuka and V Jeezy set to keep the guests entertained. Violinist Caitlin De Ville will perform at this event confirming it to be her last in the year.

Managing Director, Mr Jack Huang stated that Sun Share wants to provide a world-class central business social venue for global customers and business elites. “For the company, the whole idea is to have a tower that will become the landmark for Lusaka City. Partnering with a local business such as PR Girl Media is part of our strategy to encourage interest in architecture and construction. Lusaka is a vibrant city and we are delighted to contribute to its beauty” said Mr Huang.

The event will commence with a reception on the first floor in a nine-metre-high lobby equipped with top-level international designs. Corporate sponsors of the event include Airtel Zambia, Chivas Regal, Strongbow and Miller. Details of the event can be found on PR Girl Media’s social media profiles.