Mighty Mufulira Wanderers and Zambia legend Dickson Makwaza has bemoaned the demotion of his old team.

Wanderers have been demoted from the Super Division after three seasons in the topflight championship.

Makwaza, a 1974 Africa Cup star, is hurt to see Wanderers go down to Division One.

Mighty finished fourth from the bottom of the table 20-team-league table with 39 points from 38 matches.

“I am very sad to see Mufulira Wanderers go to Division One. You know that Wanderers is close to my heart,” Makwaza said.

“We need to re-organise ourselves and ensure that will quickly come back to the Super Division,” he said in Kitwe.

“Myself I am ready to offer support to Mighty when called upon but I cannot force myself on the team,” the ex-Zambia and Mighty captain said.

Wanderers returned to the Super Division in 2015 after spending nine years in Division One.