A rumour that a tourist had drowned at the Victoria Falls in Livingstone yesterday morning ignited some frenzied activity by security and emergency services as they rushed about looking for the body.
Information given to the emergency services was that a tourist had slipped from the edge of the falls and that the body had been spotted at the bottom of the precipice, some 108 metre down.
Officers from the Livingstone fire brigade, Department of National Parks and Wildlife, Zambia Police and medics from private hospitals all rushed to the falls to help retrieve the body.
At the falls, a crush of local residents joined other tourists on the famous Knife Edge bridge, staring down at the bottom of the waterfall, eyes locked on an object that looked like the floating body of a human being.
Efforts by the Livingstone City Council Fire Brigade to get down the gorge to get to the body were hampered by lack of appropriate equipment.
All the while, the anxiety levels were growing among the ever-swelling crowd on the narrow bridge, most of them snapping away with their mobile phone cameras at the figure in the swirling waters.
Some people, eager to satisfy their curiosity, went as far as hiring binoculars.After hours of frustratingly little progress by the emergency services to find a way down the gorge, Bundu Adventurers Water Rafting Company was approached to help.
Staff from Bundu, an outfit specialised in swimming and water rafting as well as managing bungee jumping at the Victoria Falls Bridge, went down the gorge through the ‘boiling pot’ together with officers from the fire brigade.
The anxiety among the gathered crowd was palpable as the team came back with the news that there was a body all right. A hippo’s. Dead hippo.
[Times of Zambia]
You’d think the fire brigade should have the equipment by now after being in existence since 1964. Are they not proactively managing the place knowing that there’s a possibility that a person can fall in there whether by accident or suicide. How can they not have equipment.
The bloody town of livingston survives on the Vic Falls. They can’t equip themselves with proper gear for such emergencies? Oh wait, it’s ECL’s fault right?
Zambia. Lost cause. We are jokers
Useless article by a useless and lazy Journalist… no wonder we cannot have Journalists who can compete at the International stage…
It will cost tax payers one million US dollars for just a water raft and a bungee rope n some life jackets , so it’s better you don’t make a call to equip the fire rescue department
Dead Hippo.Great meat!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The author of this article needs to go back to grammar school. Its one of the worst written articles i have read in a long time. He is ruining the english language.