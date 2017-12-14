There was a near standoff between ZNBC management and the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s Press office this morning over the recording of the Sunday Interview programme.
This was when ZNBC management through its TV controller, Ms Rose Chumpuka stated that only ZNBC press equipment would be allowed to record Mr. Hichilema’s interview.
According to Mr Hichilema’s Press Aide Brian Mwiinga, this raised suspicions as there has been an existing mistrust between the public broadcaster and the general public especially on issues of reporting or stating facts as said.
In the process, it was resolved that the interview goes ahead and Mr. Hichilema be interviewed but immediately the program is done, a copy of the same interview in its raw (unedited version) is made available to Mr. Hichilema’s Press office for file and reference purposes.
Both parties agreed to this and the Interview will go on.
Mr Mwiinga confirmed that the pre recorded interview once done, will run this Sunday.
Stand off with a Wannabe? Bye Felicia!
DeadNBC should have just made it live for everyone to view the interview in its row form. Why should editors decide for us what to see and not see?
Yangu tata… talk about inviting a white man in your own country only to be enslaved.
These guys are bringing unnecessary trouble. What strikes me is … Could it be the reason they are not welcome at the public broadcaster.
When you are in Rome do what the Romans do.
In your letter why did you not also advise that you were also bringing your own cameras? Umuntu iné oyu alá nampesh’amano.
That being the case. Why not record yourself and bring the type to be aired at the public broadcaster?
This is a warning to us … this guy can’t be president.
Ba Lusaka Times, how can this be news (headline for that matter) ? Kwena HH is a big man, even if you call him ‘under 5’ how can his going to ZNBC for an interview, and not what is says in the interview be News? Wow! HH can make people to stop sleeping…kikikik
This fails to pass the smell test: “…only ZNBC press equipment would be allowed to record Mr. Hichilema’s interview.”
In the interest of public interest HH should not be campaigning using state equipment.
That’s right that’s what this really comes to it.
If he answers questions in a campaigner tone. There should be a disclaimer that the interview must be stopped for no reason whatsoever.
I’m right isn’t it ?
I hold a PhD
Thanks
BB2014,2016
I have stopped wasting time on half humans. Tongas
But ba unpd, sure kalikonse ni ndeo? Olo baka muitani ku nsima, muzayamba kufunsa ati wunga uyu ni waku Monze or Dundumwezi?
Some of us have been asking why this interview is pre-recorded. Why cant it just be live so there is no censorship afterwards?
Well done UPND , ZNBC controlled from state house can not be trusted, what are they afraid of if UPND have their own audio recordings for reference ????
That recording will definitely be tempered with by PF ……
Did this Press aide demand a copy at BBC…This is pure inferiority complex by the Supreme Leader HH of the UPND and his surrogates…You don’t give instructions to an organisation you don’t ran instead you follow their rules…This explains why he’s an autocrat in his party and he thinks he can be dictating everyone who does not subscribe to his group think…
There must be a catch in this. Lungu and PF will obviously edit the Interview heavily to dilute the effect. ZNBC cannot be trusted to give a raw tape to the UPND Media Team. Watch for another twist to this interview. U trust PF and ZNBC at your own peril.