Former Copperbelt Province Minister and newly formed National Democratic Congress(NDC) secretary general Mwenya Musenge has said that his party will not be intimidated nor will it surrender. Reacting to the attack that left his vehicle smashed and its tires deflated, Musenge advised President Edgar Lungu to tame his cadres.
Mr Musenge said that no form of intimidation would deter his party from speaking for the majority Zambians who were fed up with the PF’s style of governance.
“We will not surrender, we will not be intimidated; ine teyine naimbile ulwimbo Koswe Mumpoto [ I’m not the one who sang the song Koswe Mumpoto] that they should vent their
anger on me. Ba Edgar Lungu should take control of the nation, he has been preaching politics of non-violence in this country but meanwhile itis his cadres and members of the Patriotic Front who have been perpetuating the vice. This is one of the reasons the Zambian people have lost trust and confidence in the PF, trust and confidence in Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” Musenge said.
“Ba Edgar Lungu ought to realize that he is not the first President and he shall not be the last President. We give him a lot of respect because he is the Republican President and my appeal to him is that he should take control of this country, take control of the nation, and take control of his cadres. As NDC, we are not going to be intimidated but our desire is to promote a peaceful nation, our desire is to see every Zambian enjoy their right of association, assembly and expression.”
The former Copperbelt Minister further accused the Police of being toothless and compromised. He said he would not report the matter to the Police because of the stance the law enforcers had taken on the opposition members.
“The Police have also become compromised, 5FM is a stone throw from Lusaka Central Police Station yet they only arrived here two hours later. When they were planning this attack, the Police should have quickly known that there was something happening here. The cadres were strategically stationed here and when we were attacked, they took their time to come; over two hours, from a station which is only a minute away,” said Musenge.
“It’s for that reason that today I have protested and I am not reporting this matter to the Police; it is a waste of time. There are people they can respond quickly to and people they cannot respond and protect; and I want to believe that I am one of the people the police has no regard for as Zambian.”
The attack must be condemned in all respects. But don’t do politics of character assassination which fuel violence from your opponents, tell us your manifesto. Don’t just cry, some of you opposition are just as useless as the ruling party because of your foul mouths, especially your party leaders. At least, you Musenge, are sober, you are just a victim of your associates, bad company!
Ah! I remember this is how PF started before President Sata handed us to President Lungu. This NDC is really going somewhere.
This political Retrovir of repeat and rinse is boring people.
Musenge is attacking Lungu and here we are again – cardres.
Take cadres throw the book at the them and stop recognising cadres as these political force in Zambian politics.
If cadres behave in a way I have read to believe they do – arrest them and throw them in jail.
Real cadres shouldn’t vandalise or threaten anyone. Zambian cadres are no real political cadres.
Some people are political clowns for real. Honestly musenge lost chimwemwe seat on pf ticket how can he convince the nation to vote for him. Kambwili knows that once let go off the roan seat he can’t get it back . These two clowns will never cease to amaze me. By the way why does Kambwili walks with legs apart.
Awe ubuteko bwa balumendo ba mputula bwa chipa. Lungu na pena.
Aaaahhh…this is the cheap political mileage Musenge wanted. Can he pinpoint yesterday’s incident on PF?? The answer is NO!!! There is no evidence to prove that, he and his usless partner Kambwili could have stage managed this!!! Always playing the victim, this NDC is a product of bittetness, hate, tribalism. This stoneage politics is despicable, Kambwili is just trying to divert attention from the corruption and fraud cases that are pending.
In terms of probability it’s likely would haven been PF cadres.
You have just made yourself look so stupid with your rant.
Grow up and go and find a better Job.
Hehe ,in Zambia we eat ,sleep and dream politics as our “national hobby” then we wonder how Singapore left us so far behind.
How old are you?
Comparing zambia and Singapore isn’t like comparing apples and oranges.
It’s more like comparing apples with sewing machine.
You need to go out more.
Zambia must begin a search for an ideal leader under a grand coalition like in 1991. Not such petty political options we have now!
Zambians and everyone are happy with PF.
Yaa! Is this Mwenya Musenge who was caught using a GRZ vehicle campaigning for PF during the last general elections? I still have the photo of that incident. What goes around, comes around.!
Who cares. What’s that got to do with eating an ice cream ?
See how irrelevant my anology is ?
What Musenge is talking about and GRZ allegations have nothing to compare here.
You need to grow up and think before your type or say anything.
Another moron.
Another moron.
stop crying. you the same people that used to tell us ecl is the greatest leader in africa . now that you have no govt you start whining
You sound thick. Do you have a grade 12 certificate?
infact the attack could have been watermelons