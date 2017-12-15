Minister of Mines Christopher Yaluma says the successful implementation of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative -EITI- will help enhance revenue collection. Speaking during a briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Yaluma says the EITI is an independent global standard that promotes transparency and accountability in natural resource governance.

Mr. Yaluma says Zambia has been implementing the extractive EITI since 2009 and undertook its first validation in 2011 under the EITI rules when it was declared EITI compliant in 2012.

The minister says after a careful review of Zambia’s efforts and government’s commitment through the validation process, the global EITI board commended Zambia for its efforts in upholding the standards.

He said EITI will avail company registration details and ownership of mining companies for easy tax collections.

And Zambia EITI secretariat head Siforiano Banda said the country has made progress in the implementation of the EITI.