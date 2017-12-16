Government in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) has embarked on a school feeding programme in 50 districts around the country.

Government is expected to fund 60 percent of the programme while the remaining 40 percent will be funded by the WFP through provisions of food items.

Speaking during the stakeholders Meeting, Kasempa District Commissioner Goodson Sansakuwa noted that the home grown school meals programme is intended to reduce the number of drop outs from eight percent to 3.5 percent on average.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Sansakuwa said the distribution of food items is supposed to start before schools open in January next year hence, all those involved in the implementation are called to work toward making the programme a success.

And Kasempa District Education Planner Dyson Fungaloko highlighted that the WFP intends to buy food from the local famers as a means of economically empowering the communities.

Mr. Fungaloko explained that the home grown meals will be giving food rations to schools termly while, the district is expected to receive its first consignment of 196 tonnes of maize, 32 tonnes of legumes and 63.3 tonnes of cooking oil during the coming week.

He said the total consumption was calculated based of the number of pupils from nursery school to grade nine and with Kasempa having 69 primary schools.

Meanwhile, District Education Standard Officer George Kambita has called on farmers to take advantage of the empowerment programme under the WFP and improve on production and sell to support the programme

He said WFP will be buying more than 10 tonnes of locally grown food such cow peas, beans and maize to support the home grown meals.