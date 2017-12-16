By Nevers Mumba, MMD President

Life has many faces. Two people living in the same house don’t view life the same. This is even more so for the sixteen million Zambians whose views of Zambian life are as varied as our finger prints.

It is these varied views when expressed freely which define who we are as a people. No Emperor, King or President should stifle any person who wishes to describe his personal life experience.

Pilato has a way of speech that may offend those who are affected, but infact we should not miss the strong message that is veiled in the satire.

No Sovereign should be tempted to silence such expressions, because if we do, we shall deny ourselves the opportunity to refine our national destiny.

Challenging leaders is a daily exercise of one’s freedom of expression. You cannot use the police to arrest conscience. You cannot use courts to interrogate conscience. Zambia’s growth and prosperity is bound up in our collective perceptions of life and the freedom to publicly express them.

Every Zambian President since independence has been called names. Kaunda was called “Fonko fonko.” Chiluba was called ” Kafupi.” Mwanawasa was called “Cabbage.” Banda was called, “Nyama Soya.” Sata was called “Chuumbu Munshololwa.” and now Lungu is being referred to as “Koswe.” It comes with the position. Even I was called Mumbo Jumbo by Kalaki.

Artists must be encouraged to participate in highlighting the challenges facing the nation in their unique way which may include satire, poetry, song, sculpturing etc.

We therefore condemn any acts of intimidation against Pilato or any other artist.

Zambia Shall be Saved