The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has made some changes to its leadership structure ahead of the convention with Geoffrey Mwamba appointed as UPND Vice President for Politics.

Others appointed are Patrick Mucheleka as Deputy Secretary General for Politics, Gertrude Imenda is Deputy Secretary General Administration, Gilbert Liswaniso is now National Youth Chairperson with Pastor Kangwa Chileshe becoming UPND Deputy Chairman, Religious Education.

Obvious Mwaliteta has been appointed as Lusaka Province Chairman.

Announcing the development in Lusaka, UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango advised all members across the country to support all the new appointees for the party to make progress.

Ms Nalumango said that those with concerns on particular appointees must follow the laid down party structures to air their concerns, adding that UPND will continue to promote an all-inclusive and constitutional process in appointing party officials.

Ms Nalumango further said that the newly appointed officials will hold office until the next UPND General Assembly.

The UPND National Chairperson stated that the General Assembly will be held after elections at lower organs of the Party have been concluded.