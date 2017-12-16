

State Owned Enterprise Zamtel today released a cocktail of lowly priced internet bundles in an apparent fierce price battle among the three mobile players.

Zambian customers woke up Saturday morming to a social media frenzy about the lowest Internet bundles ever in the nation’s history from as low as K1 for 50MB of data.

In the last three days, all the three mobile service providers have revised their data bundle offers, but it’s the indigenous brand that has given the customers their last laugh.

A quick price comparison reveals that the famous 1GB of data that other players are offering for K25, Zamtel offloaded a staggering 1.5 GB at K10, by far, being the most affordable network in Zambia.

“At the end of the day, we are doing this for our customers. We want to prove that communication can and should be affordable in Zambia. We have conveniently packaged the new bundle offers to suit different customer lifestyles,” said Zamtel Corporate Communications Manager, Kennedy Mambwe.

Zamtel remains committed to offering the most affordable and widely accessible communication services in Zambia and is investing $280 million in network modernization and upgrade countrywide.

In the next 30 months, Zamtel is poised to have the widest network coverage after completing an extra 1009 sites being rolled out in all the 10 provinces of Zambia, putting the brand in line to become the number one service provider.

